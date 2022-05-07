Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BCO traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $55.46. 357,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 506,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Brink’s by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

