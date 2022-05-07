British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 640 ($8.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 710 ($8.87) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $452.58.

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,828. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

