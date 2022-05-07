Brokerages Anticipate AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.11 Million

Analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report $37.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.66 million and the highest is $37.86 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $174.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.09 million to $174.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.64 million to $223.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AirSculpt Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRS opened at $9.96 on Friday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

