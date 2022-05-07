Brokerages Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Post $2.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMCX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 658,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.