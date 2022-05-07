Brokerages Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 81,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

