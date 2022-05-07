Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the lowest is $3.84. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $17.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 332.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,062.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

