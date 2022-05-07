Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will announce $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of BASE opened at $17.15 on Friday. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 355,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $29,774,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,534,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

