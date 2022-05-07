Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.60. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $11.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.
Shares of EXP opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $118.67 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
