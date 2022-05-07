Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Kirby posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of KEX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 385,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,330. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,533,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

