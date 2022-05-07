Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

