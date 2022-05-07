Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 374,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

