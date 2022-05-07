Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $7.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.98. Pool posted earnings of $6.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $18.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $21.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.30. 447,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,334. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool has a 1 year low of $380.39 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 994.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

