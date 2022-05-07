Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.53. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $164.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

