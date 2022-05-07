Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $3.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.65. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.64.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.