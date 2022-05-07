Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $3.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.65. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
