Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $3.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.69. Target reported earnings per share of $3.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $14.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $14.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

