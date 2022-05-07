Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.49). TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 252.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

