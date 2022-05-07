Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report $518.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.75 million and the highest is $528.00 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $461.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

