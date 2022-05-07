Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $799.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.11 million to $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.23 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

