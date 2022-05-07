Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.06 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $260.86 million, with estimates ranging from $245.04 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.56 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $949.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

