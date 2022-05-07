Brokerages Expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($164.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benitec Biopharma.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BNTC stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

