Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.86.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $409,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $148.81. 707,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,182. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $119.44 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

