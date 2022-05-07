Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Centene reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

