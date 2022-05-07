Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.