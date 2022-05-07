Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.12. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $296.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.83. The company has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $191.75 and a one year high of $314.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

