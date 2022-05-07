Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

