Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

GPC stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.