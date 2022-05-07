Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in IQVIA by 60.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. The company had a trading volume of 936,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $204.50 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.