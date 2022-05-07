Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.
LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.
NASDAQ:RAMP opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $58.74.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.