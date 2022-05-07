Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:RAMP opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.