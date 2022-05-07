Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $3.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.29. 3,910,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,540. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

