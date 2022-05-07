Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $184.55 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

