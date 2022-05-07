Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to post $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPRO opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

