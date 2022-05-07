Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255,671 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

