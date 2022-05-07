Brokerages Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

BNS opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

