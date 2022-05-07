Brokerages Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will announce $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,980,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

