Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Workday posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 12 month low of $185.56 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.