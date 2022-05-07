Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

