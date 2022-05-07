Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Price Target at C$20.00

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AQN opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.31. The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.14 and a twelve month high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

