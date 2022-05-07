Brokerages Set Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target at $80.00

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $248.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

