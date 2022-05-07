Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) PT at $215.00

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Wednesday.

MLSPF stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

