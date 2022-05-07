Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,061. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.
In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
