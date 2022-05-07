Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $48.44 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

