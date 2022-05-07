Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.