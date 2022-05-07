Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $101,693,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

