Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,740.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.