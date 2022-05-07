Brookfield Renewable Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -1,163.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,163.6%.

NYSE BEPC opened at $36.02 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 453.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 326.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

