Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -1,163.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,163.6%.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,661,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,862,000 after purchasing an additional 152,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 144,446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 51,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 453.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

