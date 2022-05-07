Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -12,800.0%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.