Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -12,800.0%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.