Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29 to $2.33 EPS.

BRKR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 1,103,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

