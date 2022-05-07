Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Raised to €30.80 at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$28.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

